New SelecTrucks center opens in Minneapolis-St. Paul area

By The Trucker News Staff -
SelecTrucks of the Twin Cities is now open in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. (Courtesy: Daimler Trucks North America)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Prospective truck buyers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have a new source for used vehicles. SelecTrucks of the Twin Cities, a member of the I-State Truck Center family of dealerships, is now open at 11152 Courthouse Blvd. in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

“The entire SelecTrucks team has a passion for helping customers succeed, and SelecTrucks of the Twin Cities is driven to help customers make the best decisions for their business,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks Remarketing. “We are extremely pleased to partner with I-State Truck Center, and even more excited about our shared commitment to making our customers’ dreams a reality.”

SelecTrucks of the Twin Cities offers used day cabs and sleepers from national fleets, along with warranty packages, financing options and business support for its customers.

“Pride in service is the promise we uphold, and the standard we share with SelecTrucks,” said Kirk Lewis, executive vice president of I-State Truck Center. “That promise starts with the tenacity of our people, who are dedicated to our customers’ success, and finding the right solutions for their business to help them get the most out of their investment.”

SelecTrucks of the Twin Cities is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

The Twin Cities location is the 37th dealership in the SelecTrucks network. SelecTrucks is brand of Daimler Trucks North America LLC.

