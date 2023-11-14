Orange EV cranks out 1,000th electric terminal truck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Orange EV has announced the production of its 1,000th pure-electric terminal truck.

According to a news release, the 1,000th truck will join the expanding fleet of Orange EV electric trucks currently owned and operated by Lazer Logistics.

Orange EV started the EV terminal truck revolution in 2015 as the first manufacturer to commercially deploy a heavy-duty electric truck. Over eight years, 11.8 million miles and 4 million hours of operation, Orange EV has provided more than 230 fleets with turnkey electric yard trucks that average more than 98% uptime, the news release noted.

“Lazer provides unequaled, end-to-end solutions for our customers in all aspects of yard operations. We are always proactively looking for ways to drive more value to our customers and help them meet their company goals. Six years ago, one of our clients asked if we could help them meet their sustainability goals to electrify their yard. After doing some research we chose to partner with Orange EV, the pioneering manufacturer of electric yard trucks,” said Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome. “We have a long, successful relationship with Orange EV, having purchased both their 200th truck and now their 1,000th. The partnership exemplifies our shared resolve to provide high quality yard trucks, reducing costs and increasing operational efficiencies.”

Lazer will be deploying their newest Orange EV truck to Southern California where it will join their growing fleet of EV vehicles as they help their customers continue to stay out ahead of the requirements of the WAIRE Program and meet their sustainability goals.

“One thousand heavy-duty EV trucks is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and the impact we can make by electrifying the terminal truck industry,” said Kurt Neutgens, President and CTO of Orange EV. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone achievement with Lazer Logistics, a company that shares our commitment to reduce environmental impacts, provide a safer and healthier environment for operators, and improve our end-customers’ bottom line.”