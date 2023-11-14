TCA announces young leadership program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) has launched the Elevate TCA Young Leadership Program.

According to a news release, the program is “designed to empower and nurture the leaders of tomorrow.”

“Elevate offers a unique opportunity for young professionals to thrive in their careers,” the news release states. “Through mentorship, skill development and networking, participants will embark on a transformative journey, gaining the knowledge and experience necessary to reach new heights in the truckload industry. This young leadership program includes a mix of in person meetings at TCA events as well as six virtual meetings throughout 2024.”

To be eligible for the program, young leaders from TCA member companies must be under the age of 41 on March 23, 2024, and be endorsed by a supervisor to participate.

The schedule of events for their first cohort is:

March 5, 2024 — Virtual Introduction Meeting.

March 23-26, 2024 — Annual Convention Nashville.

April 9, 2024: 1st Virtual — Mentorship 101.

May 14, 2024: 2nd Virtual — Workforce Development.

June 11, 2024: 3rd Virtual — Success Stories from Industry Leaders.

Aug. 13, 2024: 4th Virtual — Succession Planning.

Sept. 10, 2024: 5th Virtual — Legislative Training & Government Affairs.

September 2024 — TCA Call on Washington and Fall Business Meeting.

TCA’s Vice President of Membership Outreach, Zander Gambill, said of the program: “TCA is excited to launch Elevate and bring back our Young Transportation Executives program in this new format. Thanks goes to TCA’s Membership Committee who really helped push and produce this exciting program for young leaders.”

Marilyn Surber, Tenstreet’s head of industry relations, said her organization “is proud to be the exclusive sponsor of Elevate TCA, the TCA Young Leadership Program. This initiative aims to provide mentorship and foster leadership skills among crucial young talents in the truckload industry.”

Learn more and apply by clicking here.