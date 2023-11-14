TheTrucker.com
Average US diesel fuel prices continue falling

Average U.S. diesel prices are still declining.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. is down to $4.294 a gallon as of Nov. 13, according to the Energy Information Administration.

On Nov. 6, the price sat at $4.366 per gallon, down from $4.454 per gallon on Oct. 30.

Currently, the lowest average price in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.927 per gallon. That’s down from $4.032 per gallon on Nov. 6.

The highest average price is in California at $5.699 per gallon, down from $5.816 per gallon on Nov. 6 and $5.890 on Oct. 30.

The Trucker News Staff

