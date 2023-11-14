Average US diesel fuel prices continue falling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. is down to $4.294 a gallon as of Nov. 13, according to the Energy Information Administration.
On Nov. 6, the price sat at $4.366 per gallon, down from $4.454 per gallon on Oct. 30.
Currently, the lowest average price in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.927 per gallon. That’s down from $4.032 per gallon on Nov. 6.
The highest average price is in California at $5.699 per gallon, down from $5.816 per gallon on Nov. 6 and $5.890 on Oct. 30.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.