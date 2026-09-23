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Oregon DOT asks for input on hydrogen station for medium- and heavy-duty trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
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Oregon DOT asks for input on hydrogen station for medium- and heavy-duty trucks
Oregon DOT seeks public input on proposed hydrogen station for commercial trucks.

OREGON – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working to determine the market readiness, technical feasibility, project maturity and long-term demand for one public medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station on Interstate 5.

“We need your input,” ODOT said.

How to Provide Information

Complete ODOT’s online survey by Nov. 4

ODOT would like input from:

  • Fleet operators.
  • Transit agencies.
  • Hydrogen refueling station developers.
  • Hydrogen fuel producers or suppliers.
  • Anyone else with an interest in hydrogen refueling infrastructure.
Feedback Use

“We’ll use submitted information to assess whether developing a public hydrogen refueling station is feasible within the funding, schedule and regulatory constraints of the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program,” ODOT said.

Learn more about the Climate Office’s medium- and heavy-duty work, including currently open EV charging station grant opportunity, on this dedicated webpage.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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