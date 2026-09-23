Oregon DOT asks for input on hydrogen station for medium- and heavy-duty trucks

OREGON – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working to determine the market readiness, technical feasibility, project maturity and long-term demand for one public medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station on Interstate 5.

“We need your input,” ODOT said.

How to Provide Information

Complete ODOT’s online survey by Nov. 4

ODOT would like input from:

Fleet operators.

Transit agencies.

Hydrogen refueling station developers.

Hydrogen fuel producers or suppliers.

Anyone else with an interest in hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Feedback Use

“We’ll use submitted information to assess whether developing a public hydrogen refueling station is feasible within the funding, schedule and regulatory constraints of the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program,” ODOT said.

Learn more about the Climate Office’s medium- and heavy-duty work, including currently open EV charging station grant opportunity, on this dedicated webpage.