Oregon DOT asks for input on hydrogen station for medium- and heavy-duty trucks

OREGON – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working to determine the market readiness, technical feasibility, project maturity and long-term demand for one public medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station on Interstate 5.
“We need your input,” ODOT said.
How to Provide Information
Complete ODOT’s online survey by Nov. 4
ODOT would like input from:
- Fleet operators.
- Transit agencies.
- Hydrogen refueling station developers.
- Hydrogen fuel producers or suppliers.
- Anyone else with an interest in hydrogen refueling infrastructure.
Feedback Use
“We’ll use submitted information to assess whether developing a public hydrogen refueling station is feasible within the funding, schedule and regulatory constraints of the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program,” ODOT said.
Learn more about the Climate Office’s medium- and heavy-duty work, including currently open EV charging station grant opportunity, on this dedicated webpage.