4RoadService launches search-by-interstate-exit tool to help stranded truckers

CORNWALL, Ontario — 4RoadService is announcing a new search feature that lets users find help by typing an interstate and exit number, for example, “I-87, Exit 16”, instead of a city / state.

“Drivers rarely know their exact coordinates when they break down, but they almost always remember the last exit sign they passed,” said Brian Telford, founder of 4RoadService. “This feature meets them where they actually are.”

The feature addresses a common and often stressful moment for drivers: breaking down on an unfamiliar stretch of highway without knowing exactly where they are. AAA alone responded to more than 27 million roadside assistance calls in 2024, and industry data consistently shows that not knowing one’s precise location is one of the biggest delays in getting a stranded vehicle serviced quickly.

With the new tool, drivers, fleet dispatchers, and owner-operators can simply type a highway and exit number, such as “I-87, Exit 16” , into the search bar on 4RoadService.com or the 4RoadService mobile app to instantly surface nearby, verified providers for:

Heavy-duty towing.

Truck and trailer repair.

Tire repair and service.

Reefer repair.

Truck stops and parking.

The search-by-exit option is now live across 4RoadService’s directory of more than 30,000 mobile repair, towing, tire and roadside service providers throughout the United States and Canada.

The feature is available now at 4roadservice.com and through the 4RoadService app for iOS and Android.