PACCAR furthers foray into autonomous truck development, partners with tech provider Aurora

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PACCAR and Aurora have signed a global strategic agreement to develop, test and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. The collaboration, announced Jan. 19, will integrate PACCAR’s autonomous vehicle platform with the Aurora Driver to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of PACCAR’s customers.

In the strategic partnership, PACCAR will provide autonomous-enabled vehicles, while Aurora will provide self-driving technology, including hardware, software and operational services. Both partners will work closely together on all aspects of the collaboration, from component sourcing and vehicle technology to the integration of the Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles with the Aurora Driver. The partnership also includes vehicle validation at the PACCAR Technical Center and production support in PACCAR factories.

“PACCAR looks forward to partnering with Aurora because of their industry-leading autonomous driving technology and impressive team,” said Preston Feight, CEO of PACCAR. “This strategic partnership complements PACCAR’s best-in-class commercial vehicle quality, technology and innovation.”

The goal of the collaboration is to improve freight efficiency and safety for PACCAR’s customers. Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks utilizing the Aurora Driver are expected to be deployed in North America in the next few years.

“Aurora is excited to take this next step in our collaboration with PACCAR,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora. “Working together, we’ve been impressed with PACCAR’s product engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to enhancing its customers’ operational safety and efficiency. This partnership brings us one step closer to unlocking the autonomous freight market and delivering goods to those who need them.”