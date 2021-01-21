USDOT announces Biden appointees to the department

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced key members of its U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) leadership on Jan. 21, many of whom were already at work in the opening days of the new administration.
According to a statement released by USDOT, the diverse team will bring “unique perspective and vast expertise” to the department.
“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans, and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., Senior Advisor to the Secretary and acting Chief of Staff. “President Biden has been clear: Stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”
Lana Hurdle, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget and Programs, will serve as Acting Secretary of Transportation until Secretary-Designate Pete Buttigieg is confirmed. While additional people will be named later, the initial team (starting on January 20 or soon after) includes:
- Amit Bose, Deputy Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
- Ann Carlson, Chief Counsel, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Florence Chen, Special Assistant for Policy
- Casey Clemmons, Special Assistant, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
- Steve Cliff, Deputy Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Christopher Coes, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy
- Nuria Fernandez, Deputy Administrator, Federal Transit Administration
- Robert Hampshire, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology
- Maurice Henderson, Senior Advisor
- Danielle Hirshberg, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
- Justine Hong, Director of Executive Secretariat
- Robin Hutcheson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Safety Policy
- Subash Iyer, Chief Counsel, Federal Transit Administration
- Meera Joshi, Deputy Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
- Tatjana Kunz, Special Assistant for Policy
- Lucinda Lessley, Deputy Administrator, Maritime Administration
- Diana Lopez, Senior Advisor to the Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
- Irene Marion, Director, Departmental Office of Civil Rights
- Edward McGlone, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs (House)
- Philip A. McNamara, Assistant Secretary for Administration
- Bradley Mims, Deputy Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration
- Carlos Monje Jr., Senior Advisor and Acting Chief of Staff
- Allie Panther, White House Liaison
- Alex A. Peña, Special Assistant to the General Counsel
- Carol A. (Annie) Petsonk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs
- Stephanie Pollack, Deputy Administrator, Federal Highway Administration
- John Putnam, Deputy General Counsel
- Will Rasky, Special Assistant for Governmental Affairs
- Courtenay Raymond, Director of Scheduling and Advance
- Andrew Rogers, Chief Counsel, Federal Highway Administration
- Laura Schiller, Chief of Staff
- Michael Shapiro, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy
- Sophie Shulman, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy
- Dani Simons, Assistant to the Secretary and Director of Public Affairs
- Charles Small, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs
- Mohsin Syed, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs (Senate)
- Charlene Wang, Special Assistant, Federal Highway Administration
- Victoria Baecher Wassmer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Finance and Budget
- Vinn White, Senior Advisor for Implementation
- Laurence Wildgoose, Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs, and Environment, Federal Aviation Administration