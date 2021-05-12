PACCAR Parts celebrates new parts distribution center with groundbreaking in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PACCAR Parts recently celebrated the groundbreaking for its new state-of-the-art parts distribution center (PDC) in Louisville, Kentucky. The new 260,000-square-foot facility will increase parts availability for dealers and customers in the central, mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S. and provide parts capacity to support new truck and engine models.

“The Louisville PDC will use the latest technologies to reduce the time between order placement and delivery, allowing us to maximize uptime for customers,” said Jim Walenczak, assistant general manager of operations for PACCAR Parts.

PACCAR Parts executives attended the groundbreaking event on Thursday, May 6, along with the mayor of Louisville and representatives from Louisville-based Abel Construction, Luckett & Farley, Kenworth of Louisville, TLG Peterbilt-Louisville, and Dynacraft, a division of PACCAR.

“Congratulations to PACCAR Parts as the first company to make Riverport Phase V its home,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “PACCAR’s choice to locate in Louisville demonstrates our strength in the advanced manufacturing industry and the value of concierge customer service. We look forward to partnering with PACCAR Parts in workforce development, manufacturing prowess and supporting our community.”

The distribution center will be PACCAR Parts’ 19th PDC, increasing its global network to more than 3.4 million square feet of warehouse space. Each PDC is strategically located to provide industry leading delivery times for 1.9 million parts shipments annually to more than 2,200 Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers and TRP retail locations worldwide.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of product availability, quality service and unmatched value in the industry,” said David Danforth, PACCAR Parts general manager and vice president.

The new facility is expected to open in 2022.