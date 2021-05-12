Neste opens new renewable diesel fueling stations in Southern California

HOUSTON — Neste, a producer of renewable diesel and supplier into California, has opened two new Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations in southern California — one in Lakeside, California, at 12210 Industry Road; and one in West Sacramento, California, at 2816 W. Capital Ave.

“Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a triple win for any fleet operator with vehicles on the road in California,” said Carrie Song, Neste vice president for renewable road transportation in North America. “It cuts greenhouse gas emissions, can give you a competitive edge when bidding on contracts with customers that have set bold climate goals, and will help future-proof your fleet as new regulations limiting tailpipe emissions come into effect.”

The Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations are open 24/7 and positioned near major commercial freight routes. The stations are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new stations are operated by Neste’s authorized distributors, Diesel Direct and Van de Pol.

Neste has created a resource page to help fleet operators find a nearby Neste fueling station and a distributor.

Neste is working with partners to establish a green fuel hub” in California, ensuring a continuous supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel. To date, Neste has provided more than 1.5 billion gallons of renewable diesel to California businesses and cities, delivering the same climate benefits as building about 2,500 wind turbines or planting 202 million trees.

According to Neste, depending on an engine’s age and model, renewable diesel is shown to help reduce tailpipe pollution, including less carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter as well as near-zero benzene and other carcinogenic chemicals. This makes renewable diesel a tool for combatting air pollution in communities near ports, warehouses, highways, airports, and other heavily trafficked areas.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel works with existing engines and fueling infrastructure, with no extra costs to use, and is available to public and private fleets in California and Oregon through authorized distributors.