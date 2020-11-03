Peterbilt now taking orders for electric Class 8 tractor; production to begin next year

DENTON, Texas — Those in the market for an electric Class 8 tractor can now preorder Peterbilt’s 579EV, the manufacturer announced Nov. 3. Customers can spec a 579EV using Peterbilt’s SmartSpec sales tool at any Peterbilt dealer location across North America. Production on is expected to begin by the second quarter of 2021.

According to the manufacturer, Peterbilt’s 579EV tractor is designed optimal weight distribution and performance, and is ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery, and last-mile operations. The fully integrated, all-electric powertrain uses thermally controlled lithium iron phosphate battery packs to provide a range of up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs recharge in three to four hours.

The Model 579EV is available in a tandem drive configuration with Meritor 14Xe e-axle motors providing power through the drive inverters. Regenerative braking captures energy from stop-and-go operations to help recharge the batteries and maximize the vehicle’s range. The Model 579EV uses an enhanced dash cluster to communicate clearly all the information required for the driver to operate the electric vehicle.

“The Model 579EV features all of the aerodynamic benefits, driver comforts, superior visibility, spacious interior and safety measures the Model 579 is known for and combines them with the advanced technology of an electric powertrain, providing customers a premium, zero-emission solution for their business,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

In addition, the company noted in a Nov. 3 release, the Peterbilt Model 579EV is eligible for the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). All Peterbilt Model 579EVs sold to customers in California are eligible for a $150,000 HVIP voucher. Vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual to receive the voucher.