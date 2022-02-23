Phillips Industries introduces 2 dual tracker spring kit designs

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries has introduced two new dual tracker spring kit designs with enhanced features for better performance on big rigs.

Springs that perform well are unobstructed in their ability to expand and retract without interference. While performance can be hindered by improper spring selection or improper installation, the design of a dual spring kit versus a single spring kit creates an added challenge.

Dual spring kits can become “tangled or knitted” together at the bottom section of the springs during extension while exposed below the protective cover.

The newly designed Qwik-Change™ 16″ dual tracker spring kit with Qwik-Snap™ (17-420) now includes an unbreakable composite spring separator to the top and bottom of the springs. This new design keeps the springs separated from one another as they extend and eliminates the need for a two-carbineer attachment to the tracker bar.

The result is overall improved performance. For added selection, a new QWIK-CHANGE 16″ dual tracker spring kit (17-425) with the additional benefit of the spring separators is now available with the QWIK-CLAMP™ hose holder (17-180).

Both kits are available from Phillips authorized dealers throughout North America.