PrePass expands Missouri weigh station bypass network to include 19 locations

PHOENIX — PrePass has more than a dozen new weigh-station locations in Missouri to its mobile bypass app, bringing the total number of Missouri Department of Transportation-operated sites in the network to 19. The PrePass app gives qualified carriers the option to expand bypass opportunities using iOS, Android and select telematics mobile devices, with or without the PrePass transponder.

In addition to alerting drivers to approaching weigh stations, the PrePass app also delivers proactive notifications of upcoming road hazards. PrePass ALERTS is a mobile safety and productivity tool designed to notify drivers about upcoming road safety conditions. ALERTS currently sends drivers proactive alerts for work zones, available truck parking, gusty wind areas, rest areas, steep grades, brake-check areas, chain-up areas, runaway truck ramps and “no commercial vehicle” roads.

The new PrePass mobile app sites in Missouri include:

Bloomsdale: Interstate 55 southbound;

Caruthersville: Interstate 155 westbound;

Charleston: Interstate 57 southbound;

Eagleville: Interstate 35 southbound;

Foristell: Interstate 70 eastbound AND westbound;

Harrisonville: U.S. 71 southbound;

Joplin: Interstate 44 eastbound AND westbound;

Kearney: Interstate 35 northbound;

Mayview: Interstate 70 eastbound AND westbound;

Platte City: NB Interstate 29 northbound;

Clair: Interstate 44 eastbound AND westbound;

Steele: Interstate 55 northbound; and

Watson: Interstate 29 southbound.

“Motor carriers work hard to earn the right to bypass weigh stations. PrePass carriers set the standard for commercial motor vehicle safety and efficiency in America,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of the PrePass Safety Alliance.

“At the same time, Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol have a primary responsibility to ensure safe highways for all motorists,” he continued. “PrePass Safety Alliance is proud to partner with the state of Missouri on new technologies like the PrePass bypass app that help safe drivers efficiently move freight at highway speeds, while allowing officials to focus on other commercial vehicles that need the most attention.”