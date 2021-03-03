Averitt associates totaled 5,000 hours of community service in 2020

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express associates combined gave more than 5,000 hours of community service as part of the company’s Team Up Community Challenge in 2020.

With 76 Averitt facilities, employees served 5,342 hours, helping 118 organizations in efforts including clothing, food and toy drives, disaster relief, mask sewing and donations, litter cleanups, and blood donations.

As a result of hours served, Averitt’s executive team is matching dollars for hours with a donation of $53,420 to Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s employee giving program.

“I’m very proud of how our team stepped up to make a difference in our communities during 2020,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “While navigating the realities of COVID-19, our associates found unique and innovative ways to help others while at the same time keeping safety top of mind. That’s a prime example of what our team is all about, and I’m excited to see the ways our associates make a difference in the future through the Team Up Community Challenge.”

Together, the Team Up Community Challenge and Averitt Cares for Kids make up Averitt Charities. The mission of Averitt Charities is to help those in need through a partnership company that gives back to the communities Averitt serves.

The Team Up Community Challenge is a year-round initiative where each facility across Averitt’s network is encouraged to donate at least 40 hours of service to various charitable causes. For more information, click here.