For a western-themed Kenworth W900 Icon, what could be a better name than “The Duke” as a tribute to the greatest western icon, John Wayne? The Duke’s driver, Dave Baker, says he can’t think of anything more fitting. Under the hood, the 2016 Kenworth has a C15 CAT engine and an 18-speed transmission. The inside of the truck features silhouettes of John Wayne with his famous quote, “Tomorrow hopes we have learned something from yesterday,” on the floor in the sleeper. Dave loves everything about the truck, but is quick to note that he is only the driver — not the owner.  In 2017, he started driving for Fleener Bros, and the following year he was behind the wheel of “The Duke.”

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send photos to [email protected].

