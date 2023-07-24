Rand McNally-powered Milemaker program launches new version

CHICAGO — MileMaker, a commercial transportation routing and mileage software powered by Rand McNally, has announced an addition to their web services product line — API Version 2, a new, improved web services API available for integration with any third-party application.

According to a news release, the new MileMaker API features the addition of Guide 20, a new mapping guide that combines MileMaker’s industry-leading mileage and rating services with enhanced commercial truck routing and search capabilities.

Providing users with versatility and efficiency, the updated software allows customers to drive transformative outcomes, the news release notes.

MileMaker API Version 2 users can access a multitude of features for planning efficient and precise shipping routes, including traffic-influenced routing to provide more accurate pick-up and delivery times. In addition, users can access truck-specific mileage calculations to negotiate and streamline freight rates, payments, and audits, as well as better forecast freight costs and fuel surcharges.

This update follows the launch of the company’s new web app, a cloud-based application featuring an intuitive user interface and enhanced routing capabilities. The app supports the same Guide 20 that exists in the updated web services product.

“This exciting development marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to our valued customers,” said John Barrett, director of product at MileMaker. “The inclusion of Guide 20 in MileMaker Web Services opens up routing possibilities for freight shippers and carriers. With its advanced set of features, the new version includes enhanced route optimization, traffic-influenced routing, hazmat routing, accurate address geocoding and search, and comprehensive mapping functionalities. This integration empowers organizations to streamline their logistics operations, improve fleet efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure timely and reliable deliveries.”