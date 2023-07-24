11 states to participate in highway safety blitz

DES MOINES, IA — Eleven states are teaming up to help improve highway safety.

On Wednesday, July 26, Iowa will join Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas for a Speed Awareness campaign.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of public Safety, Iowa’s 2023 daily traffic fatality count is more than 20% higher than the five-year average. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is teaming up with law enforcement to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits, the news release noted.

“Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish choice with deadly consequences for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve,” according to the news release. “Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.”

Iowa experienced a dramatic 25% increase in speeding-related fatalities from 2020-21.

In 2021, speeding-related crashes killed 84 people on our roads, accounting for almost one-quarter of all crash fatalities.

“We are asking drivers to please slow down,” said GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit is the law. No excuses. On July 26 drivers will notice extra law enforcement on Iowa’s roads. If drivers choose to exceed the posted limit, they can expect a citation.”