Ready or not: CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is under way

Are your brakes working properly? That’s the question commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspectors throughout North America are during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual Brake Safety Week.

The seven-day inspection blitz, which kicked off Sunday, Aug. 24, continues through Saturday, Aug. 30. CVSA-certified inspectors will conduct routine commercial motor vehicle inspections, focusing on brake systems and components. Inspectors will record data about vehicle inspections and brake-related violations and submit that data to CVSA; results will be reported later this year.

According to the CVSA, vehicles and vehicle combinations without any critical vehicle inspection items may receive a CVSA decal. If the inspector finds brake-related or any other out-of-service violations during an inspection, the vehicle and/or vehicle combination will be restricted from further travel until all out-of-service violations are addressed.

In addition to the other brake components that are examined as part of a routine North American Standard Inspection, inspectors will focus on drums and rotors, the emphasis for this year’s brake safety initiative. Brake drums and rotors are important components of a vehicle’s brake system. Issues with drums and/or rotors may affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency. In addition, broken pieces of drums and/or rotors may become dislodged from the vehicle during travel and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities.

Some participating jurisdictions have performance-based brake testers (PBBT), a device that assesses the braking performance of vehicles; these devices may be used for inspections this week.

Brake safety educational efforts by inspectors, motor carriers, instructors and others will also take place this week and are integral to the success of Brake Safety Week. Such efforts shine a light on the importance of proper brake maintenance and encourage proactive examinations throughout the year. Identifying brake problems before they become major issues can prevent costly breakdowns and reduce the risk of a vehicle being placed out of service and/or receiving regulatory fines.

Through Brake Safety Week inspections and educational outreach, the CVSA hopes to eliminate roadway crashes caused by malfunctioning or worn-out braking systems. To find free resources for drivers and technicians, click here.