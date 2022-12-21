Roadrunner launches Haul Now app

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Roadrunner, a less-than-truckload carrier specializing in long haul metro-to-metro shipping, announced the launch of its new Haul Now app.

Designed for long-haul owner-operators and teams, the free app aims to enable them to schedule their own loads, track their settlements and run as many miles as possible, according to a news release.

“Haul Now is a game-changer because it gives drivers autonomy over their businesses,” Roadrunner Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul Tomasz Jamroz said. “For all the talk about the Uberization of freight, this is the real deal – drivers can finally schedule their own loads. The more miles they drive, the more pay they earn. This is consistent with our mission of empowering entrepreneurs to pursue the American dream, Haul Now means less downtime and more earnings for drivers.”

Haul Now provides a single place for drivers to choose loads, plan consecutive trips, update status, check settlements, review routes and loads, contact terminal dispatchers, receive important reminders in real time and reach out for help if necessary.

This is done via functionality that currently exists only in consumer ride sharing apps such as Lyft and Uber.

Roadrunner has built an internal team focused on product-centric design and a continuous development life cycle with multiple planned subsequent releases. In Haul Now 2.0, Roadrunner is planning to open the platform to external drivers and partners to enable enhanced visibility for customers and further enable their owner-operator model. Owner-operators interested in using Haul Now should contact Roadrunner at (866) 718-5705.

Using GPS location and hours of service available, Haul Now allows drivers to find available loads at their desired terminal and filter by the number of miles they want to drive.

“Roadrunner’s proprietary algorithm ensures optimal driver assignment by preselecting teams vs. solo drivers or selecting hazmat if required to assign the best drivers and ensure strict service and fast transit standards are being met,” the news release stated.

“The interface shows critical terminal information such as an address, hours of operation and contact information all in one centralized location. Assigned loads are stored in one place for easy review of pickup details, rate per mile, destination information and more. Additionally, all settlement information is easily viewed to see the total money earned and what payments are pending.”

Roadrunner uses the latest mobile tech stack with a focus on the speed and integrity of the information available to drivers in real-time. The app utilizes the latest tracking technologies, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, as well as IoT integration.

“The Roadrunner technology team has worked on this app that utilizes the latest technology advancements in app development,” Director of Technology David Rumpf said. “It will be available at launch in both the Google Play and Apple App stores. We have designed this app working closely with our drivers, linehaul team, and our UX/UI product team, and we are extremely proud to demonstrate our internal technology capabilities.”