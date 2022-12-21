TheTrucker.com
Indiana Toll Road closed to certain CMVs due to winter weather

By The Trucker News Staff -
Indiana Toll Road officials have announced travel bans for certain commercial vehicles beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through midnight on Saturday, Dec. 24 due to winter weather activity.

According to a news release, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Indiana Toll Road during these times:

  • Triple tractor-trailers.
  • Doubles (long & small pups).
  • High-profile oversize permit loads.

The travel ban will be in effect from the Illinois line up to and including the Ohio line at mile marker 156.9.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

