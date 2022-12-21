Indiana Toll Road closed to certain CMVs due to winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Toll Road officials have announced travel bans for certain commercial vehicles beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through midnight on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to winter weather activity.
According to a news release, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Indiana Toll Road during these times:
- Triple tractor-trailers.
- Doubles (long & small pups).
- High-profile oversize permit loads.
The travel ban will be in effect from the Illinois line up to and including the Ohio line at mile marker 156.9.
