Paramedic killed by ‘inattentive’ big rig driver while working accident scene

By The Trucker News Staff -
RAWLINS, Wyo. — A Wyoming paramedic was killed and another injured on Thursday, Dec. 21, after an 18-wheeler driver rear-ended their ambulance.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the paramedics were responding to a previous wreck involving a big rig and a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

The first wreck happened at 3:35 a.m. at milepost 197 along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, according to the WHP.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner, driven by Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, New York, struck two paramedics and collided with the rear of the ambulance.

One of the first responders was critically injured; the other sustained fatal injuries, according to the WHP.

The deceased paramedic was later identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The WSP said that driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
