Paramedic killed by ‘inattentive’ big rig driver while working accident scene

RAWLINS, Wyo. — A Wyoming paramedic was killed and another injured on Thursday, Dec. 21, after an 18-wheeler driver rear-ended their ambulance.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the paramedics were responding to a previous wreck involving a big rig and a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

The first wreck happened at 3:35 a.m. at milepost 197 along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, according to the WHP.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner, driven by Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, New York, struck two paramedics and collided with the rear of the ambulance.

One of the first responders was critically injured; the other sustained fatal injuries, according to the WHP.

The deceased paramedic was later identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The WSP said that driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.