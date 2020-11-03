Sales of Class 8 natural gas trucks dropped 15% year to date through August, ACT report shows

While August sales of natural-gas-powered Class 8 trucks showed improvement over July figures, year-to-date sales still lag behind 2019 numbers.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — U.S. and Canadian Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales for the first eight months of 2020 dropped 15% year to date over 2019, according to a quarterly report from ACT Research.

The ACT Alternative Fuels Quarterly (AFQ) provides insight, analysis and trends about alternative fuel/power adoption for the U.S. heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle markets. The AFQ details such adoption considerations as fuel prices, fuel/charging infrastructure development, equipment prices/products/technological developments, and regulatory changes. Natural gas truck sales data and a forecast for new natural gas adoption are included in the report.

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were mixed in the June to August time period, with all three months enjoying sequential gains. As a result, sales continue to whittle away at the year-to-date deficit,” said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT Research.

“Looking at the most recent month [August], sales rose 26% month over month, handily besting the year-ago period,” he continued. “Hampered by soft sales from February through June, though, the market has been playing catch-up most of the year.”

