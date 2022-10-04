SelecTrucks opens new used-truck dealership near Columbus, Ohio

FORT MILL, South Carolina — SelecTrucks has opened its 41st location. The newest dealership is in West Jefferson, Ohio, west of Columbus. SelecTrucks of Columbus offers a selection of used trucks and used truck warranties.

“We are pleased to welcome SelecTrucks of Columbus to our trusted, knowledgeable, and growing network of premium used truck retailers,” said T.J. Reed, president and general manager of Daimler Truck Remarketing. “We greatly value Fyda Freightliner’s partnership and are excited to have them as the newest member of the SelecTrucks family.”

SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of the Fyda Freightliner dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the U.S. Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Co., servicing and selling trucks across Ohio. Today, Fyda Freightliner is an award-winning commercial truck dealership network serving a wide area of the Midwest, including Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

“Fyda Freightliner is dedicated to building strong relationships with our vendors and customers alike,” said Gary Tiffan, general manager of the Columbus and Zanesville, Ohio locations. “So, when the opportunity arose to become a SelecTrucks dealer, we felt it would be in the best interest of our customers in enabling us to provide them with the expanded retail sales programs and superior warranties.”

SelecTrucks of Columbus is located at 2700 NE Plain City-Georgesville Road in West Jefferson, Ohio.