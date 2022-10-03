10-4, Good Buddy: Truckstop set to celebrate National CB Radio Day as new holiday hauling data is released

BOISE, Idaho — To kick off the anticipated increased movement of freight for the holiday season, Truckstop is celebrating 10-4 day, also known as National CB Radio Day, by creating a custom CB handle generator for not only truck drivers, but for everyone.

Former President Jimmy Carter designated 10-4 Day in 1978 to honor the citizens band radio network, which has traditionally been used as a means of communication by many of America’s truckers.

A new Truckstop survey of 500 U.S. truck drivers reveals that 84% of them plan to take on additional loads ahead of this year’s holiday season.

“Truckstop provides truck drivers with important tools to keep their businesses moving forward and 10-4 Day is another opportunity for us to provide them with something that is an integral part of the trucking culture, a personal CB handle,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop. “It’s important for us to acknowledge moments that recognize the industry and our customers, and to highlight the hard work of truck drivers that take extra loads ahead of the holidays to ensure Americans have an enjoyable holiday season.”

Additional survey findings show:

68% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 16-25% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (October and January 1st) to support increased seasonal demand.

27% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (October and January 1st) to support increased seasonal demand.

31% of U.S. truck drivers in the Northeast plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (from October to Jan. 1) to support increased seasonal demand, compared to 23% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed in the South who said the same.