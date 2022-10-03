Website launched to keep public informed on Illinois’ I-80 reconstruction project

JOLIET — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launched a new website to provide the public with the latest information on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County, one of the cornerstone projects of Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Our commitment to fixing the I-80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the entire country,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

“The new website, I80will.org, will provide the public with a one-stop shop to find the latest information on how the project is progressing and what they can do to successfully navigate the next several years of construction.”

The website includes:

Updates on ongoing coordination with communities to minimize construction impacts on the public.

A project information center, featuring reports, newsletters and answers to frequently asked questions.

Project news, maps and other information detailing the latest developments.

Previous planning and stakeholder outreach information as well as project reports.

Construction schedule information and timeline for each portion of the project.

Meeting announcements and the opportunity to sign up for project news, traffic and detour alerts and submit questions and comments.

Photo and video galleries to view construction progress.

As one of the country’s three coast-to-coast interstates, I-80 through Joliet and Will County carries approximately 80,000 vehicles a day, about 25% of which are trucks.

Advance work on I-80 started last year with a $41.7 million project to replace the eastbound bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, while widening eastbound I-80 from Gardner Street to Rowell Avenue.

Once the eastbound improvements are completed later this year, similar improvements will begin in the westbound direction.