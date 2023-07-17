Simard Transport begins electrification of its truck fleet

LACHINE, Quebec, Canada — Simard Transport, a transportation company that has been operating in Canada since 1943, plans to add four electric trucks to their current fleet, a company statement announced.

Simard Transport has partnered with Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, to oversee the deployment of their charging infrastructure, according to a news release.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Simard Transport to offer our turnkey service and dynamic charging management through our smart platform,” said Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo. “Cleo’s mission is to support fleet operators from all sectors in their successful transition to electrification. This collaboration will drive the transformation of heavy transportation toward a sustainable future.”

Cleo’s turnkey service also includes dynamic charging management through its smart platform. Developed in Quebec, this platform “ensures reliable charging by remotely controlling charging stations and reduces electricity costs by managing power demand,” the news release states.

The four eCascadia trucks, manufactured by Freightliner, are the first to be delivered to a Quebec-based carrier by a Quebec dealer, Simard executives said.

Simard Transport relied on the family-owned business GLOBOCAM, the largest network of heavy truck dealerships in Québec, for the purchase of their electric trucks.

“GLOBOCAM supported Simard Transport throughout the decision-making process. We participated in technical and operational analyses to ensure the trucks meet their needs, provided training, and assisted them in the subsidy application process,” said Guillaume Chénard, vice president of sales at GLOBOCAM.