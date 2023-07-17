Authorities find body inside burned big rig at Laredo, Texas, Pilot

LAREDO, Texas — Authorities in south Texas are investigating after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck on the morning of Sunday, July 16 at the Laredo Pilot Travel Center at 1101 Uniroyal Dr.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the truck and another vehicle were on fire when they arrived at the scene at around 3 a.m. The fire had already spread to nearby grassy areas and was threatening other rigs parked nearby.
Investigators, who said that foul play is not suspected in the incident, found the body inside the charred rig’s cab after extinguishing the blaze.
The person found was identified only as a man in his 40s.
The investigation remains active, authorities said.
