Tenneco boosts H2-ICE research with expanded testing capabilities

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — In a strategic move to reinforce its position as a leader in hydrogen internal combustion engine (H 2 -ICE) critical components, Tenneco is expanding its H 2 -ICE testing capabilities.

“The expansion of our H 2 -ICE testing capabilities globally underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Davide Girelli Tenneco’s president of the Powertrain business group. “As a frontrunner in H 2 -ICE critical components, we recognize the pivotal role that rigorous testing plays to ensure performance, reliability and safety. By adding more test cells and a materials lab, we bolster our position as a leader in the development of sustainable solutions that reduce carbon emissions.”

According to a company press release, the expansion includes the addition of two new state-of-the-art test cells in Burscheid, Germany, alongside the existing H 2 -ICE test cell already there, plus a new test cell in Ann Arbor, Mich. The also company opened a new and unique hydrogen materials test laboratory in Nuremberg, Germany. These additions enhance Tenneco’s research and development capabilities aimed at accommodating the soaring demand for hydrogen propulsion solutions for the difficult to decarbonize industrial sectors, including agriculture, construction and heavy-duty trucking.

As the global transition to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions gains momentum, efficient and reliable hydrogen-powered solutions for the hard-to-abate industrial sectors are experiencing an unprecedented surge. In response to this market demand, Tenneco is strengthening its commitment to driving advancements in H 2 -ICE critical components, according to the release.

With a legacy of innovation spanning decades, Tenneco continues to drive progress in powertrain solutions through strategic investments, groundbreaking research and a commitment to sustainability, the company said in the release.

“The new test cells plus the materials test lab significantly augment our capacity to conduct comprehensive testing, enabling faster innovation cycles and streamlined product development,” said Christian Herbst-Dederichs, Tenneco’s vice president of product and technology, Powertrain. “By investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and research, we aim to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-powered solutions and contribute to the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”