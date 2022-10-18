TNTTruck app adopts paperless onboarding, coverage enrollment for independent contractors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Independent contractors driving for a motor carrier can now use the TNTruck app to enroll or manage coverage for TrueNorth’s Independent Advantage program.
TNTruck uses electronic signatures, allowing independent contractors to print certificates directly from the app, according to a news release.
“This latest update to TNTruck is a gamechanger for motor carriers as their efforts around onboarding and driver retention continue to evolve,” TrueNorth’s President Trent Tillman said. “TrueNorth’s purpose is to create value and one way we do that is through new and innovative solutions, like TNTruck, for the transportation industry.”
Drivers can download the TNTruck app in the App Store or Google Play Store or access TNTruck online at https://transportation.truenorthcompanies.com. Learn more about TNTruck and how to get started at truenorthcompanies.com/tntruck.
