Trucker Path adds Geotab ELD, telematics solutions to suite

PHOENIX – Trucker Path has announced the addition of Geotab ELD and telematics technologies to its suite of products and services.

“We are excited to be adding ELD and telematics capabilities from Geotab to our ever-expanding set of offerings at Trucker Path,” Chris Oliver, CMO of Trucker Path, said. “With a growing combination of strategically aligned and integrated products, we now offer a comprehensive set of solutions that includes all the essential technologies and services trucking companies need for successful, profitable operations.”

The company currently has over 3 million devices in operation and processes more than 55 billion data points per day.

Branded as Trucker Path ELD Powered by Geotab, the solution’s ELD technology provides hours of service and DVIR compliance while the telematics adds vehicle utilization, performance and health assessments along with a wealth of other telematics-driven capabilities. The new offering is available in conjunction with other well-known services from Trucker Path, including:

The Trucker Path app.

TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers.

COMMAND, an Operations & Driver Relationship platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with TMS technologies.

DISPATCH, a full-service dispatch service designed specifically for small carriers and owner-operators.

“With this new, affordable offering, Trucker Path customers can get everything they need to run their trucking company all in one place,” Oliver said. “Our “business-in-a-box” approach now includes regulatory compliance, load sourcing, operations management, truck navigation, parking availability, weigh station statuses, dock insights, fuel savings, document scanning, customer invoicing, factoring and even a Dispatch service that combines it all to manage all the back-office work for owner operators and small fleets.”

Carriers and fleet operators can visit www.truckerpath.com/eld to learn more about Trucker Path ELD Powered by Geotab.