Trucker Path partners with American Truck Business Services

PHOENIX – Trucker Path has announced the formation of a partnership with American Truck Business Services (ATBS).

“Tax and business planning and reporting are often a challenge for drivers and small fleets,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “The services that we’re offering to the Trucker Path community through our partnership with ATBS will make it easier for them to manage their businesses. These discounted offerings from ATBS are the latest example of how we’re focused on delivering relevant and valuable solutions that help our community of truckers operate their businesses more efficiently and effectively.”

The Trucker Path community of owner-operators, drivers and small fleets can now access the ATBS RumbleStrip series of services through a secure client portal:

RumbleStrip Essentials — Bookkeeping and tax services, including profit and loss statements, estimated quarterly and year-end federal and state tax returns, and unlimited access for tax questions.

RumbleStrip Professional — All RumbleStrip Essentials services and a deduction maximizer, detailed profit plans, business and personal budget plans, industry benchmarking and unlimited tax and business consulting.

RumbleStrip Enterprise — A complete back-office solution that includes all RumbleStrip Essentials and RumbleStrip Professional services as well as corporate tax returns, bank and credit card statement reconciliation, business incorporation, and unlimited tax, business and payroll consulting. Payroll and entity formation services are also available to RumbleStrip Enterprise users for an additional fee.

“With Trucker Path, we can now bring our comprehensive and convenient tax and accounting services to their large audience of drivers,” Todd Amen, President and CEO at ATBS, said. “Through our joint efforts, we can help the entire Trucker Path community balance the time it takes to meet business responsibilities with the very important need to have free time to spend with family, friends and on personal interests. We are excited to be working with Trucker Path.”