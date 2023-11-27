Volvo FH electric wins Truck of the Year 2024 award

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Volvo’s heavy electric truck, the Volvo FH Electric, has been selected as International Truck of the Year 2024.

It’s the first time ever that an electric truck won the award, according to a news release.

In explaining their decision, the jury praised the electric truck’s performance, seamless acceleration, quietness and vibration-free behavior.

“With the introduction of the FH Electric, Volvo Trucks has delivered a state-of-the-art battery electric vehicle range, suitable for a wide array of transport operations. It’s proof that the energy transition is gaining strength even in today’s challenging business environment,” said Gianenrico Griffini, chairman of the International Truck of the Year.

Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, accepted the award during the prize ceremony at the Solutrans Transport Exhibition in Lyon, France.

“I am so very proud of this recognition that our Volvo FH Electric has won this highly respected award,” Alm said. “For the first time in history the transport industry has chosen an electric vehicle as Truck of the Year. The Volvo FH Electric represents a new era in trucking and winning this award clearly shows that the shift to zero emission transport is happening here and now. I sincerely want to thank everyone who has contributed to this success. It’s based on great teamwork with passion and dedication among our fantastic colleagues within the Volvo Group, and close cooperation with our valued customers, partners and suppliers.”

This is the fourth time that Volvo’s FH model has been named Truck of the Year. The Volvo FH is one of the industry’s most successful models ever with nearly 1.4 million trucks sold all over the world.

The Volvo FH Electric can operate at a total of 44 tons. Production of the Volvo FH Electric started in 2022 in Volvo’s factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, and production in the factory in Ghent, Belgium began in 2023.