Michigan State Police holding CMV safety crackdown

DETROIT — From Monday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 1, Michigan State Police (MSP) are holding “Eyes on 94,” a special event along Interstate 94 aimed at commercial motor vehicle safety.
According to a news release, troopers will be watching for speeding, following too close, improper passing, distracted driving and improper lane use.
“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP to reach crash reduction goals while increasing traffic safety,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “We hope to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I- 94 corridor, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”
“Eyes on 94” is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.