Driving with pets can provide added incentive for exercise

I’ve been waiting to write about this topic for some time and I think now is the appropriate time.

Why? Come January, health, fitness and wellness are always top of mind, no matter what industry you are in.

But this January I want to talk about health and fitness for drivers who travel with pets, especially dogs. These traveling buddies and really can be your best workout companions.

Why? Because they will never say “no” to chance to get out and walk or run. Their enthusiasm will help keep you dedicated to that New Year’s resolution, not just in January but all year round.

A survey of 2,000 pet parents, conducted ahead of National Pet Appreciation Week in early June, revealed that 67% of pet owners prioritize their pet’s well-being over their own.

However, researchers add this isn’t a one-way relationship. Eight in 10 respondents agree that taking care of their pet actively encourages them to take better care of themselves too.

In addition, a Dec. 8 article published on TheTrucker.com reported the results of a survey by supply chain technology company Transfix that queried drivers about their daily lives, their preferences, likes and dislikes.

Transfix officials noted, “(In total) 60% of truckers share their space with a dog or cat, with some mentioning driving with both or even multiples.

“Companionship from a pet can relieve stress by an astonishing 84%, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine,” they continued. “Four-legged friends on the road can also help with feelings of isolation and solitude that often come with the truck driving profession.”

This year, I encourage those of you with pet companions to take care of each other’s health, not just your own.

Known as The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry has played a critical role in the paradigm shift of regulatory agencies, private and public sector entities, and consumers to understand the driver health challenge. Perry can be reached at [email protected].