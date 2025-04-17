Miles for Veterans: Route 66 virtual fitness challenge starts May 22

Drivers! Are you ready to get moving for a good cause while improving your health? The Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge to Support Veterans is starting May 22.

Waypoint Vets welcomes the kickoff of “Miles for Veterans – Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge.”

This 2200-mile walking/running virtual route challenge invites participants from across the nation to virtually adventure through the nostalgic and historic Route 66 to honor our veterans, promote health and wellness, and celebrate the historical significance of Route 66.

Route 66, often referred to as the “Main Street of America,” has a rich history intertwined with both the trucking industry and military service. Established in 1926, this iconic highway served as a vital artery for commerce, connecting communities and facilitating the movement of goods across the country.

Veterans in trucking

Many veterans have found careers in the trucking industry, contributing to the backbone of our economy while embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication. In fact, an estimated 18 million veterans in the US are truck drivers.

This connection to Route 66 inspired Steve Kane, president of Rolling Strong, to create a virtual walk/run challenge that not only encourages physical activity for all, but also raises funds for Waypoint Vets, an organization committed to supporting the well-being of veterans.

FIT DRIVERS and Rolling Strong Wellness are supporting Waypoint Vets in this event, which kicks off May 22.

I will post a sign-up link soon!

About Waypoint Vets

A nonprofit organization founded by dedicated veteran Sara Lee, Waypoint Vets is committed to providing transformative adventures to empower veterans to reconnect with themselves and each other. These carefully curated experiences not only foster camaraderie among veterans but also offer vital opportunities for healing and personal growth. By participating in these adventures, veterans can share their stories, find support, and build lasting friendships in a safe and understanding environment.