NFI SheDrives promotes wellness through 2nd annual mammogram screening event

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — It takes more than a little bit of rain to dampen the spirits of the women of NFI Industries.

This was clearly evident on May 9 — a gray, drizzly day in Pennsylvania — when the company’s SheDrives initiative hosted its second annual mammogram screening and health awareness event.

In addition to on-site mammograms and information about breast health, the event highlighted resources for employees nearing retirement or who currently care for elderly parents.

“We want to help keep our NFI family — and their families — healthy,” said Renay R., a SheDrives ambassador and transportation manager. “I love having our NFI family gather together as a team. It’s important to take care of and educate our NFI families and provide health avenues for them and their loved ones.”

Attendees were also treated to lunch and had a chance to participate in a spirited trucking trivia competition, spin the prize wheel and enjoy time with friends and co-workers.

Everyone enjoyed the event, even on a rainy day,” Renay said. “Some even expressed how nice it was just to come together and meet other NFI family members within our company.”

3D Mammogram Screenings

Thanks to the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute’s 3D mobile mammography truck, employees were able to have high-resolution screenings conducted during the event. About 15 employees signed up for the free screenings, and slots were available for walk-in screenings, according to Marie J., director of transportation operations.

“Some women don’t want to be bothered going into a doctor’s office, and the mammogram mobile is private and convenient,” Marie noted, adding that promoting breast health among NFI’s employees is particularly important to her.

“This event means a lot to me after seeing an NFI employee go through breast cancer and the treatments,” she shared. It was really tough on her — and she is amazing. She is a survivor.”

Resources for Retirement and Beyond

Representatives from a variety of service providers were on hand to help NFI employees who are caring for older parents or are planning their own retirement.

United Healthcare Medicare and Retirement, which has nearly 70 agents working in 16 states, provides free consultations to help people navigate the retirement process and enroll in Medicare, making sure they enroll in the plan that fits their needs, according to agency owner Maria Santacoloma.

Fox Rehabilitation, which offers in-home physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation for seniors, was also represented at the event.

“Patients do not have to be homebound or have a skilled nursing need to receive care, and services are covered under Part B Medicare and the patient’s plan,” said Morgan Martin, marketing executive for Fox Rehab.

For those with family members in need of independent or assisted living services, memory care or daytime adult care programs, MaryAnn Pickell, owner of Carepatrol, was on hand to help.

“We meet with families to consult, educate and advocate as they explore care options — and our services are always free,” she said.

Fit Food Prep LLC was on hand to advise attendees about healthy prepared meals that can be used at home as well as on the road.

Also during NFI’s May 9 event, the Delaware Valley chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association helped raise $500 for charity, according to Larry Kolasensky, director, and Tara Curtin, community engagement chair.

The Delaware Valley chapter serves 18 counties in Southeast Pennsylvania, providing services such as a 24/7 helpline, support groups, advocacy and more.

Plans for future events

Marie says she hopes to see more NFI sites host health-focused events for employees and their families.

“It’s very easy. All it took was for me to send an email, and they gave us a date and did everything else,” she said. “I want to make sure all our women employees, as well as the wives of our employees, have the ability to get a mammogram.”

During NFI's women's health event, held May 9 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, attendees had a chance to take advantage of the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute's mobile 3D mammogram screening service.