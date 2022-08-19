2 dead after ATV collides with tractor-trailer in New York City

NEW YORK — Two men are dead after crashing an ATV into a tractor-trailer in the New York City Borough of Queens early Friday morning.
WNBC reports that two men, both in their 30s, were traveling in the wrong lane with no helmets just before 2 a.m. The men then collided with the side of the 18-wheeler at Queens Plaza south and Jackson Avenue.
Riding an ATV in New York City is illegal.
One of the men died at the scene and the other died shortly after at a local hospital.
