TheTrucker.com
The Nation

2 dead after ATV collides with tractor-trailer in New York City

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   2 dead after ATV collides with tractor-trailer in New York City
Reading Time: < 1 minute
2 dead after ATV collides with tractor-trailer in New York City
Two men are dead after crashing an ATV into a tractor-trailer in the New York City Borough of Queens early Friday morning.

NEW YORK — Two men are dead after crashing an ATV into a tractor-trailer in the New York City Borough of Queens early Friday morning.

WNBC reports that two men, both in their 30s, were traveling in the wrong lane with no helmets just before 2 a.m. The men then collided with the side of the 18-wheeler at Queens Plaza south and Jackson Avenue.

Riding an ATV in New York City is illegal.

One of the men died at the scene and the other died shortly after at a local hospital.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE