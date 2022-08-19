Big rig hauling bread crashes into 18-wheeler loaded with mezcal

REDLANDS, Calif.– A semi-truck hauling bread smashed into another big rig pulling a full load of El Silencio Mezcal Thursday, Aug. 18, along Interstate 10 in California.
According to police, the rig hauling bread slammed into the mezcal truck, which had pulled off the roadway just before sunrise. There were no injuries.
Both trucks burst into flames, but there were no injuries, according to the Redlands Fire Department.
The westbound lanes were closed for several hours while the accident is cleared.
Carl Baker, a spokesman for the city of Redlands, said that the truck hauling mezcal had pulled over due to a flat tire when the bread truck hit it.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
