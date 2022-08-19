TheTrucker.com
Big rig hauling bread crashes into 18-wheeler loaded with mezcal

A semi-truck hauling bread smashed into another big rig pulling a full load of mezcal Thursday, Aug. 18, along Interstate 10 in California. (Courtesy: Redlands Fire Department)
The charred remains of a tractor are shown after a collision Thursday, Aug. 18, between two big rigs on Interstate 10 in California. The semi that hit this rig was hauling bread. (Courtesy: Redlands Fire Department)

REDLANDS, Calif.– A semi-truck hauling bread smashed into another big rig pulling a full load of El Silencio Mezcal Thursday, Aug. 18, along Interstate 10 in California.

According to police, the rig hauling bread slammed into the mezcal truck, which had pulled off the roadway just before sunrise. There were no injuries.

Both trucks burst into flames, but there were no injuries, according to the Redlands Fire Department.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours while the accident is cleared.

Carl Baker, a spokesman for the city of Redlands, said that the truck hauling mezcal had pulled over due to a flat tire when the bread truck hit it.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

 

Cases of tequila are strewn along Interstate 10 in California after a crash. (Courtesy: Redlands Fire Department)
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

