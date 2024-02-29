2 tractor-trailers crash on a Connecticut highway and land in a pond, killing 1

ASHFORD, Conn. — Two tractor-trailers crashed on a Connecticut highway early Thursday, landing in a pond and killing one person, officials said.
Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 84 near the Ashford-Union town line. The two trucks were driving in the eastbound lane.
Serious injuries were initially reported, and at least one person was transported to a hospital, police said.
The state transportation department told WVIT that one person died.
A state police dive team along with environmental protection and consumer protection officials also responded to the scene.
The crash prompted the highway to close for several hours. Some lanes later reopened.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.