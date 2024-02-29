TheTrucker.com
2 tractor-trailers crash on a Connecticut highway and land in a pond, killing 1

By The Associated Press -
These two big rigs sit in a pond after an accident on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Connecticut. (Courtesy: NBC Connecticut)

ASHFORD, Conn. — Two tractor-trailers crashed on a Connecticut highway early Thursday, landing in a pond and killing one person, officials said.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 84 near the Ashford-Union town line. The two trucks were driving in the eastbound lane.

Serious injuries were initially reported, and at least one person was transported to a hospital, police said.

The state transportation department told WVIT that one person died.

A state police dive team along with environmental protection and consumer protection officials also responded to the scene.

The crash prompted the highway to close for several hours. Some lanes later reopened.

 

The Associated Press

