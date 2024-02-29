Ohio prepares for numerous ‘super loads’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio transportation officials say that nearly two dozen extremely large truck loads, known as “super loads,” will journey from the Ohio River to Central Ohio as soon as Wednesday, March 6.

After arriving in Manchester (Adams County) via barge, each load will move onto a semi-truck and be transported via a predetermined route to destinations in either New Albany or Hebron, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Most, but not all, of the loads are associated with the future Intel semiconductor facilities.

The loads will not contain any hazardous material, ODOT noted.

Some of the loads will tip the scales at 900,000 pounds, 19 feet wide, 24 feet high and 270 feet long. Each oversized and overweight load will take approximately eight to 15 days to reach its destination. While no official closures or detours are planned, slow-rolling roadblocks will be necessary during transit, and drivers should plan ahead for long delays along the route.

ODOT “has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated,” according to the news release. “Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.”

The schedule of each of these loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

“Moving loads like these is not new for ODOT and our various partners. However, what makes this situation unique is the number of these types of loads arriving in short succession,” said Mike Moreland, administrator of ODOT’s Office of Special Hauling Permits.

Notifications will be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.

“For months, we have been working in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local stakeholders along the route to ensure each move goes as smoothly as possible with minimal impacts to those who live and work in the communities along the route,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We will work to provide as much notice as possible so that drivers can plan ahead and use alternate routes.”

The first load will be delivered to Hebron in Licking County.

From the dock site east of Manchester, it will travel east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

At West Portsmouth, it will cross over into the U.S. 52 westbound lanes just before the junction of the SR 239 on ramp to U.S. 52 westbound.

Then, the super load will:

Travel north on the SR 239 southbound ramp to SR 73/SR 104

Travel south in the northbound lanes of SR 73/SR 104 to U.S. 52

Travel east on U.S. 52 in the westbound lanes to U.S. 23 in Portsmouth

Travel north on U.S. 23 southbound ramp to U.S. 52 westbound

Travel north on U.S. 23 in the northbound lanes to the intersection with Kinneys Lane and Argonne Road

Cross over into the northbound lanes and travel north on U.S. 23 to the Village of Piketon

In the Village of Piketon cross over into the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Market Street to maneuver around the traffic signals then cross back over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23

Travel north on U.S. 23 to Chillicothe

Take U.S. 35 west to SR 104 north

Take 104 north to SR 762 near Commercial Point

Travel east on SR 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway

Travel north on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Alum Creek Drive

Travel north on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

Travel east on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

Travel north on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South

Travel east on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road

Travel south on Saltzgaber Road to SR 317

Travel north in the Southbound Lanes on SR 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east

Travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

Travel east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp

Take SR 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road

Take Brice Road north to the intersection with Tussing Road/SR 204 in Columbus

Travel east on Tussing Road/SR 204 east to SR 310

Travel north on SR 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna

Loads heading to Hebron will:

Travel east on U.S. 40 to SR 79 in Hebron

Travel the wrong way on the SR 79 southbound off ramp to U.S. 40

Travel north in the southbound lanes on SR 79 to local roads

Loads traveling to New Albany will:

Travel west on U.S. 40 to Etna Parkway

Travel north on Etna Parkway to SR 16

Travel east on SR 16 to SR 310

Travel north on SR 310 to SR 161

Travel west on SR 161 to local roads