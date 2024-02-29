Western Express using artificial intelligence to help with fleet safety

SAN FRANCISCO — Western Express plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help with its fleet management and safety.

According to a news release, Motive, an AI-powered integrated operations platform, was chosen for the task.

“Western Express is known for placing the safety and well-being of their drivers at the forefront of their company values,” said Ryan Plutnicki, chief customer officer at Motive. “To partner with a company like Western Express to enhance the implementation of their core values is a privilege. We’re thrilled to help them maximize their safety, productivity, and profitability and help them pass that on to their customers.”

Western Express operates more than 3,600 vehicles and will utilize Motive’s AI Dashcam to coach drivers, prevent more safety events and gain end-to-end visibility into its fleet operations.

“As a leading U.S. carrier, Western Express in Nashville aimed to enhance its premier safety program. Despite successfully deploying anti-collision systems, emerging challenges such as driver fatigue and distraction require more advanced solutions,” the news release notes. “By adopting Motive’s AI Dashcam, Western Express gains AI-driven insights and comprehensive visibility, enabling better driver coaching and safety monitoring on a unified platform to proactively address these new challenges.”

Motive’s AI Dashcam equips Western Express with video and AI features that identify more than 15 distinct safety events, tailoring AI models to meet specific customer requirements, according to the news release.

“In Motive we have found a partner whose values align with our company’s core values of Be Safe, Be Driver Friendly, Think Big, Expect Excellence, and Take Care of Each Other,” said Daniel Patterson, Director of Safety at Western Express. “We’re already seeing significant improvements in keeping our drivers safe and prepared. Motive’s AI features bring our ability to alert unsafe conditions and proactively coach to a new level, keeping our drivers safer and our liability lower.”