4th defendant in fatal tractor-trailer smuggling case pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO — A Mexican national pleaded guilty in a federal court in San Antonio to one count related to his involvement in the organization responsible for the smuggling of at least 66 migrants in June 2022, which resulted in the deaths of 47 adults and six children.
According to court documents, Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal aka Cowboy, 38, was a member of the human smuggling organization responsible for the failed smuggling attempt on June 27, 2022, that illegally brought adults and children from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico into the U.S.
Rivera-Leal would meet tractor trailers that had transported migrants to San Antonio and further transport small groups of migrants to Houston in his personal vehicle.
Rivera-Leal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens placing lives in jeopardy. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Rivera-Leal is the fourth defendant to plead guilty in this case.
Other co-defendants whose cases are still pending include Homero Zamorano Jr., 47, who served as the driver of the tractor trailer; Felipe Orduna-Torres aka Cholo aka Chuequito/Chuekito aka Negro, 29; and Armando Gonzales-Ortega aka El Don aka Don Gon, 54.
