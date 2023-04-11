A perfect 10: Average diesel fuel prices down for 10th straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Truck drivers are feeling more relief at the pump in many areas of the nation than they have seen in a year’s time.
Average diesel prices continue to slide downward — albeit at a snail’s pace — marking the 10th week in a row as of April 10, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The average price currently sits at $4.098, down from $4.105 on April 3 and $4.128 on March 27.
The main reason for the price decline is that Russia’s oil output has finally reached levels not seen since the nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to economists.
