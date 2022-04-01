ADOT urges drivers to respect work zone speed restrictions

PHOENIX – Drivers who speed past the 55 mph limit while traveling through the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) largest-ever urban freeway reconstruction project could end up getting a ticket as ADOT increases its efforts to encourage motorists to slow down in the project work zone.

In the Phoenix metro area, the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project stretches for 11 miles from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway interchange to Interstate 17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The ADOT project team is initiating a campaign to raise awareness of work zone safety that includes added Department of Public Safety patrols in the area.

“The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is one of the most visible work zones in the state but speeding through any work zone can be deadly and costly for drivers, their passengers and of course workers in these zones,” Project Manager Amy Ritz said.

In addition to the added enforcement, ADOT is using overhead message signs and billboards to share safety information and has produced a public service announcement featuring I-10 Broadway Curve project team members asking drivers to slow down.

“One aspect of this project that has taken me by surprise is the number of people who risk their lives, and the lives of others every day, to save about three minutes,” Ritz said. “That’s how much time you save if you drive these 11 miles at 75 mph compared to the posted 55 mph limit. The time it takes to listen to a hit song is not worth someone’s life.”

For more information: https://i10broadwaycurve.com/work-zone-safety/