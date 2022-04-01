97 tons of litter removed from South Carolina highways

COLUMBIA, SC — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) employees spent March 30 picking up litter in every county of the state as part of the agency’s “Spring Spruce Up” campaign and to support Lt. Governor Pamela Evette‘s Grab-A-Bag SC effort. The one day cleanup event resulted in more than 97 tons of litter being removed from South Carolina highways.
“I am encouraged by the spirit of our SCDOT team and the volunteers who spent an entire day cleaning up our beautiful state, Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “A problem this large requires everybody to pitch in and do their part.”
SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” is one of two annual anti-litter campaigns. A similar event is also held in the fall.
