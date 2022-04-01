TheTrucker.com
97 tons of litter removed from South Carolina highways

By The Trucker News Staff -
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) employees pick up litter March 30, 2022, as part of an agency-wide effort called "Spring Spruce Up." Shown are SCDOT employees in Oconee County. (Courtesy: SCDOT)

COLUMBIA, SC — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) employees spent March 30 picking up litter in every county of the state as part of the agency’s “Spring Spruce Up” campaign and to support Lt. Governor Pamela Evette‘s Grab-A-Bag SC effort.  The one day cleanup event resulted in more than 97 tons of litter being removed from South Carolina highways.

“I am encouraged by the spirit of our SCDOT team and the volunteers who spent an entire day cleaning up our beautiful state, Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “A problem this large requires everybody to pitch in and do their part.”

SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” is one of two annual anti-litter campaigns. A similar event is also held in the fall.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

