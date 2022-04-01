MoDOT to close I-44 in south St. Louis County beginning April 8

ST. LOUIS – Drivers heading along Interstate 44 in south St. Louis County the weekend of April 8 should consider alternate routes or allow extra time as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the interstate to remove the Big Bend Bridge.

Work to remove the bridge near Crestwood and Kirkwood will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, April 8, as crews will close the right lane on eastbound and westbound I-44, around the clock.

Crews will start closing both eastbound and westbound I-44 at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, with all lanes being closed by 9 p.m.

Big Bend over the interstate will also be closed by 9 p.m. Friday.

Traffic will be routed up and over the ramps, but drivers can expect much slower travel times through the weekend. Drivers on Big Bend are highly encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 during this weekend’s closure to reduce the impact to through interstate traffic.

Three lanes on the interstate will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 11. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August.

Big Bend over the interstate will remain closed through August. Drivers heading eastbound from southbound Big Bend can take I-44 westbound to Lindbergh and turn east. Drivers heading westbound from northbound Big Bend can take I-44 eastbound to Elm and turn west.