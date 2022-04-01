Seven Mile Bridge to close for annual footrace

MARATHON, Fla. — The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic early Saturday for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time for the Seven Mile Bridge Run. The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that help to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.
The race will begin at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.
The contest is among the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, typically filling all 1,500 participant slots within minutes of online registration opening.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.