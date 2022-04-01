TheTrucker.com
Vegas police bust big rig driver after K9 finds cocaine in tomato shipment

By The Trucker News Staff -
Las Vegas Police K9 Nuggetz poses for a photo after sniffing out $10.5 million of cocaine hidden among tomatoes in a semi-truck. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K9 officer named Nuggetz helped bust a truck driver on March 25 after 230 pounds of cocaine were found in a shipment of tomatoes.

Police said the bust happened at 2:30 a.m. after they stopped driver Nanak Singh near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway for driving erratically.

“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” police said.

Officers searched the truck, with Nuggetz’ help, and found the load of cocaine hidden among tomatoes. Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $10.5 million.

The driver and a passenger — Chandra Prakash — were booked into jail for trafficking a controlled substance.

Las Vegas police say they recovered this cocaine, valued at $10.5 million, inside a load of tomatoes recently. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

