Semi strikes school bus in Florida; 5 children hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-wheeler rear-ended a school bus Wednesday afternoon in rural Florida, sending five students to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

An FHP report stated that the big rig, driven by a 34-year-old Seffner, Florida, man, was driving behind the bus heading north along U.S. 19 when he failed to stop in time after the bus stopped.

The bus, which had its flashing red lights activated, had 10 students on board, ranging in ages from 8 to 13, according to authorities.

Five of the students were transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Two were listed in serious condition.

The School Board of Levy County released the following statement about the accident on its Facebook page:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, as well as all of our school students, families and staff. Crisis counselors are present at Yankeetown School today and are available to our students and staff. Please continue to pray for those who were injured and impacted by this tragic accident.”