American Trucking Associations unveils new Washington headquarters

WASHINGTON — After leaving Washington in 1984, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) is announcing that it has fully moved into its new D.C. headquarters building, which is within walking distance to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Capitol Hill.

“ATA’s advocacy efforts are best served by being close to where decisions are made,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We’re looking forward to welcoming our members and decision-makers to our new home and sharing the significant contributions our industry makes to every American each and every day.”

In addition to hosting workspaces for nearly 150 of ATA’s professional staff, the new office at 80 M Street SE features a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, multi-purpose conference area and a commercial-grade kitchen, according to an ATA news release.

Visitors to ATA are welcomed by imagery representing the trucking industry including an actual truck in the 8th floor lobby donated by Ruan Transportation. A longtime ATA member and supporter of the Federation, ATA’s Capitol Hill Office was previously named the Ruan Transportation Center in 1997 and the truck honors Ruan’s legacy of support for the association.

A time-lapse video of the truck’s assembly in the ATA lobby can be seen here.

“We are proud to have our truck as a centerpiece of the lobby to welcome people to ATA’s headquarters,” said ATA Chairman Dan Van Alstine, Ruan president and COO. “As our industry transports goods to every corner of the country, this truck is a visual representation of the critical role our industry plays, and the countless stories like Ruan’s, that keep our economy moving every day.”